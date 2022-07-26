Puffin fence 'could save birds from Jersey extinction'
A predator exclusion fence could be built in Jersey in a bid to prevent puffins from going extinct.
Conservationists said a purpose-built fence to keep out predators was the only viable option to safeguard the population.
National Trust for Jersey and Birds on the Edge said puffin numbers had declined from 200 pairs in 1910 to four pairs in 2022.
They said the birds were at risk from non-native rats and ferrets.
The organisations have launched a new campaign to raise money for the fence.
The aim was to establish a "predator-safe" seabird reserve along the cliffs below the footpath between the Lecq clay shooting range and the Plémont headland, the campaigners said.
A predator exclusion fence would protect the puffins, their eggs and chicks, a spokesperson explained.
They said it followed five years of ecological research and independent consultations.
Cris Sellarés, project officer for Birds on the Edge, said: "We can no longer take it for granted that this colourful seabird, which plays such an important part in Jersey's natural heritage, will keep returning to our shores.
"We must play our part to protect it now before it is too late."
A public consultation has started prior to a planning application for the installation of the planned fence.
Residents' views are being sought and a series of drop-in events will take place from Wednesday until mid August.
