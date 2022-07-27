Jersey scarlet fever warning after 'several cases' confirmed
"Several cases" of scarlet fever have been confirmed in nursery-aged children in Jersey, the States has said.
The island's top infection experts say the bacterial disease, though highly contagious, is not usually serious.
Symptoms include a temperature, sore throat and a rosy rash, which typically first appears on the chest and stomach.
Nursery managers are being asked by the government to remain vigilant with hand hygiene and cleaning to limit the spread.
Parents who think their children may have the disease should take the child to their GP and stay at home for 24 hours after starting antibiotic treatment, the government said.
Health experts also warned children who have had chickenpox recently were more likely to develop a more serious infection during an outbreak of scarlet fever.
They said parents should remain vigilant for symptoms such as persistent high fever, skin infection, joint pain or swelling.
