Jersey ministers travelling to Commonwealth Games
- Published
Three politicians are travelling to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games, "representing Jersey at the political level".
Chief Minister Kristina Moore will attend the opening ceremony, after participating in the Commonwealth Games Business Forum on Thursday.
Minister for External Relations, Deputy Philip Ozouf, and Minister for Sport, Deputy Lucy Stephenson, are also making the journey.
They will join 28 Jersey athletes.
The games are taking place in venues across Birmingham and the West Midlands between 28 July and 8 August.
The chief minister said: "It is important that Jersey is represented at these events, where we are on an equal footing with larger nations such as Australia, India, South Africa and Kenya - many of whom are key overseas partners for the island."
Deputy Ozouf will also attend the business forum, while Deputy Stephenson is attending the Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting.
