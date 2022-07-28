Dead seagull tests positive for bird flu in Jersey
A fourth case of bird flu has been reported in Jersey in 2022.
Birdkeepers are being encouraged to increase biosecurity measures after a herring gull found dead in Gorey tested positive for avian influenza.
Bird flu was first found in two birds on the island in February. A third case was discovered in March.
Deputy chief veterinary officer Caroline Terburgh said poultry owners should follow "stringent" measures to avoid the disease spreading.
She said: "Now, more than ever, we ask islanders to keep their poultry away from wild birds and to discourage wild bird access to food, water and bedding intended for the captive birds.
"By following stringent biosecurity measures we can avoid the potential spread of avian influenza, because we do not want to have to impose mandatory housing restrictions during these hot summer months."
The government enforced restrictions and biosecurity measures from March to prevent the spread of bird flu.
Restrictions ended in May after no other cases were detected, until now.
Ms Terburgh said: "We ask all those working in the countryside, especially those who keep poultry, to be particularly vigilant and report any unusual symptoms.
"We would advise the public not to handle any dead or unwell birds and to report any suspicious deaths to the natural environment team."
