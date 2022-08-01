Police investigate three-car fire in Jersey
A main road in Jersey was closed after three cars caught on fire.
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service were called to Victoria Avenue at 05:40 BST on Monday after the parked cars caught fire and a fourth was damaged by heat.
The avenue was closed to westbound traffic as four firefighters put out the blaze to prevent other vehicles from setting alight.
The road has been reopened and the cause of the fire is being investigated.
