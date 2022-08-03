Fruit given out for World Breastfeeding Week in Jersey
Jersey's government is giving out boxes of fruit to new parents to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week.
This year's theme is Step Up for Breastfeeding which aims to help more families learn about breastfeeding and support one another.
Each piece of fruit represents the size of baby's tummy over the first 10 days of life.
People are also being invited to a free Breastfeeding Buddies event at Millennium Park at 11:30 BST.
Deborah McCoy, infant feeding specialist and community midwife, said: "We hope this gift teaches families that healthy eating is important for mums, as well as babies. Sowing the seeds of good early eating habits bears the good fruits of health improvement throughout the life course."
