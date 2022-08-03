Jersey Coastguard reminds efoil board users of rules
Jersey Coastguard has reminded efoil board users of water safety rules.
It said it had received calls from the public concerned about the electric powered boards close to swimmers.
An efoil board is powered by battery and propeller, which lifts it above the water without the power of waves.
The boards can reach speeds of over 12 knots (13.8mph/22km/h), classing them as a personal watercraft (PWC), meaning they must comply with the harbour master's regulations.
PWCs must not exceed five knots (5.7mph/9.3km/h) in a harbour or within 200m (656ft) of the water's edge.
Boards must be registered and insured with the registration number correctly showing.
The coastguard gave the following advice for users:
- Stay clear of swimmers and moorings
- Wear a buoyancy aid
- Have a means of communication
- Do not break speed limits
