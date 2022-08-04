Jersey careers event for school leavers and graduates
A free event is being held to offer careers advice to school leavers and graduates in Jersey.
Organisers say information will be available on employment opportunities and internships as well as advice from recent school leavers and graduates.
The event is being held at Highlands College Great Hall on Thursday from 16:00 BST to 18:00.
The Jersey Employer Group (JEG) and Skills Jersey have worked together to create the event.
Employers being represented include law firms, management consultants, government organisations and hospitality businesses.
David Bailey, co-chairperson of JEG, said: "This event provides a great place for people and businesses to engage directly and understand what opportunities are available and what people are looking for in a career."
Stuart Penn, head of service for Skills Jersey, said: "We hope that students are able to join us and take the opportunity to speak to a variety of businesses and the young people who work for those businesses.
"This will help students get an insight into career paths on-island, along with current and future opportunities available to them."
