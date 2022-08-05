Beach toys offered in Jersey in Borrow a Bucket scheme
- Published
Beach visitors in Jersey are able to borrow toys for free on 12 beaches around the island.
Environmental activists have collected used and discarded buckets, spades and other toys and put them in their Borrow a Bucket boxes.
Organisers said the scheme aimed to reduce plastic waste and help minimise the amount that ended up in landfill.
Organiser Louise Carson also said it was to help make a beach trip "affordable for everyone".
Ms Carson said she got the idea from Facebook after seeing similar schemes operating around the world and "thought it would be a fantastic idea for our beaches too".
She said some items had been supplied with the help of a local recycling centre.
"It also supports people on limited budgets, giving them the opportunity to borrow items they might otherwise not be able to afford," she added.
