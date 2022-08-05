Jersey reaches second 'absolute drought' of 2022
Jersey has reached its second "absolute drought" of 2022 after more than 15 days without rain, officials have confirmed.
The previous drought ended on 19 July, with Jersey Met recording only 0.7mm of rainfall for the month.
A drought means less than 0.2mm of rain has fallen for 15 days.
It said although the island's water resources were lower than usual, more than one period of drought in one year was "not unusual".
Jersey Water's chief executive officer Helier Smith said there were no plans to put water restrictions in place.
He said: "Water resources at the moment are at 72%, and that's below the 10-year average and less than we'd like to be in at this point in the year.
"But its not a point in which we're about to turn on the water restrictions or we would normally be turning on the desalination plant, although coincidentally we're running it at the moment."
