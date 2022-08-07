Guernsey increases trade with UK by more than 18%
- Published
Guernsey has increased its trade with the UK by more than 18%.
The island is the UK's 47th largest trading partner, according to a new report.
The UK department for international trade released statistics focusing on trading between the two islands for the year March 2021 to March 2022.
Exports from the UK to the island amounted to £2.6 billion over the year leading up to March 2022, increasing its trade with the UK by 18.4%.
Britain imported goods worth just under £1 billion during the same period to Guernsey.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.