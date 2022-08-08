Final preparations for Jersey's Battle of Flowers
Final preparations are taking place ahead of Jersey's 2022 Battle of Flowers.
This year the event is celebrating its 120th anniversary.
Twenty-two floats will take part, with themes including Alice in Wonderland, Mary Poppins, pirates and princesses.
The Battle of Flowers will officially start when this year's special guest, the Bailiff of Jersey, Sir Timothy Le Cocq, follows tradition and shouts: "Let Battle Commence!"
Competitors fight for the coveted awards of Prix d'Honneur, Prix d'Excellence and Grand Prix des Fleurs.
Spectators are also given the chance to award their favourite junior and senior floats.
On Friday evening, the floats take part in the Moonlight Parade, adorned with thousands of coloured lights.
120th Anniversary
The Battle of Flowers started 120 years ago to mark a Royal Coronation.
It was intended as a one-off celebration, but is now considered as one of the largest floral carnivals in Europe.
The Battle of Flowers was cancelled during World War One, World War Two and the Nazi occupation of the Channel Islands.
Most recently the battle was forced to take two years off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Organisers have reported positive ticket sales for the 2022 battle, as well as the Moonlight Parade.
The Battle of Flowers Parade starts at 14:30 BST on Thursday, and, on Friday, the Moonlight Parade starts at 21:00.