New doctors undergo training at Jersey hospital
A new team of doctors have began a two-year training programme at Jersey General Hospital.
The programme aims to give doctors on the job training in basic skills.
Eighteen new foundation doctors come from a mixture of the UK, Ireland, Jordan and Australia.
On completion of training, the doctors will either return to the UK to undertake specialty training, or stay as local doctors.
Health and Community Services medical education and centre manager Oliver Leeming said: "It's really exciting to welcome a new cohort of Foundation Doctors to Jersey, and specifically to HCS.
"We are passionate about providing good quality medical education and training in a supportive environment."
Doctor Ankit Das, who is 27 and from Brisbane, Australia, said: "I have made some friends and I'm looking forward to going exploring in the countryside."