Jersey fire service asks residents for help over wildfires
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service has urged the public to help reduce the risk of wildfires in the island.
The service has asked islanders not to have bonfires, camp fires or burn garden waste.
Islanders have been urged to pick up all their rubbish when out and about and being careful of disposing of cigarettes and glass bottles.
A ban on BBQs has not been introduced, but islanders are urged to minimise the risks of them causing a fire.
Chief fire officer Paul Brown said: "We have lots of patches of gorse around Jersey which means these areas are especially at risk.
"With the amount of dry fuel currently and a breeze, any fire that takes hold has a good chance of growing rapidly into an incredibly significant blaze.
"By following a few simple steps, we can all do our bit to protect nature and prevent fires."