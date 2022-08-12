Two needed for Jersey at Commonwealth Youth Parliament
Jersey is looking for two young people for a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity.
Two islanders aged between 18 and 29 will attend the Commonwealth Youth Parliament in Trinidad and Tobago.
The successful applicants would travel to the Caribbean from 20-24 November on behalf of the States Assembly.
"If you have a commitment to our local community and a desire to develop your career, we welcome your application to this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Deputy Carolyn Labey.
The chairwoman of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association in Jersey continued: "Whether you aspire to become a politician or not, we are looking for two confident and articulate individuals who take pride in their island and want to play an active role in the youth parliament while representing Jersey on a global stage."
This will be the 11th staging of the Commonwealth Youth Parliament with the last event held in Delhi in India in 2019.
The latest figures show 60% of the Commonwealth's population is aged under 30.
The event is designed to convey the purpose of parliaments and the importance of democracy and good governance to young politicians.
Attendees will have the chance to develop experience and leadership skills, which organisers say could make a positive difference for Jersey.
Anyone interested has until 2 September to apply.
