Barbara Griffin murder: Rickie Tregaskis gets life sentence
- Published
A man has been jailed for life for murder and attempted murder 32 years after the offences were committed.
Rickie Tregaskis, 53, was found guilty of the murder of Barbara Griffin and the attempted murder of Emma Anton in Jersey in 1990.
He was found not guilty of the crimes in 1991, but was tried again in 2022 after new evidence emerged.
Tregaskis was told in Jersey's Royal Court that he would serve a minimum of 20 years.
He was 21 when he broke into Ms Griffin's flat on the Le Geyt estate and attacked her 85-year-old aunt Ms Anton, who was asleep.
Tregaskis stabbed Ms Anton multiple times and her screams were heard by her niece who came to her rescue.
He stabbed Ms Griffin once to the heart and medics could not save her.
Commissioner Sir John Saunders said her bravery saved her aunt's life but cost her own.
The defence said Tregaskis had carried out an ill-thought enterprise after he had been out drinking.
Sir John said Tregaskis had shown extreme and explosive violence in the "horrific" offence.
The court heard Tregaskis had been given a life sentence for murdering a man in Cornwall in 1997 and while in prison he slashed an inmate with a razor blade in a bar of soap.
Cheryl Lowe, the daughter of Ms Griffin, said after the cases she was "satisfied" with the sentence.
"I think it's a fair sentence and a lot of hard work has gone into giving us that sentence" and the police had "more than delivered", she said.
