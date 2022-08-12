Jersey large open land fire 'threatens property'
Fire crews have tackled a large open land fire after they received reports of the blaze "threatening property".
On arrival at St Ouen, Jersey, firefighters said about 1,000m sq of vegetation was on fire.
"Members of the public from neighbouring properties had begun attacking the fire with domestic hoses and prevented this incident escalating any further," said Jersey Fire and Rescue Service.
Three fire engines attended the blaze.
Crews arrived just after 20:00 BST and firefighter remained at the scene damping down until 22:30.
No buildings were damaged in the blaze.
The fire service said: "We would like to remind the public that this sustained period of dry weather means the likelihood of an open land fire is dramatically increased.
"The lighting of fires should be avoided and always consider the possibility of the fire spreading."
On Thursday, the service asked islanders not to have bonfires, camp fires or burn garden waste.