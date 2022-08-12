Jersey parents urged to check children's polio jab status
Parents in Jersey are being urged to check the vaccination status of their children after more reports of polio in London sewage.
The city has launched a polio booster programme for children aged between one and nine.
"The threat of polio remains very low, but it is vital that children are vaccinated," said Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer Dr Ivan Muscat.
Jersey's polio vaccine uptake has remained above 95% since 2008.
That is the target set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and in 2020, 98% of the island's one-year-olds had received the modern dead virus polio vaccine.
However, vaccine levels in London are below the WHO threshold, hence the booster programme.
The polio vaccine is given alongside routine immunisations at eight, 12, and 16 weeks old, with boosters at three years and four months, and 13 or 14 years old.
The vaccines used in Jersey, the rest of the UK and Europe are dead vaccines. The polio viruses seen in London sewage are thought to be mutations derived from the live polio vaccines still used in some countries outside Europe.
But in a message to all parents and carers from the island's government, Dr Muscat added: "Vaccination remains the best way to prevent infection and to protect yourselves and others."
No cases have been reported in the UK in relation to the discovery in the sewage, although surveillance is being carried out to see if there is any polio in sewage outside of London.
