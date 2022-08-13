Jersey Water urges people not to use hoses and sprinklers
- Published
Jersey Water is asking islanders not to use hosepipes and sprinklers during the hot and dry weather.
Demand for water during the week has been at about 22 million litres of water a day, a bout 2.5 million more than the same time last year, it said.
The island reached its second "absolute drought" of 2022 after more than 15 days without rain, on 5 August.
The Met Office forecast maximum temperatures of 34C for the island across the weekend.
