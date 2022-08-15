Jersey rescue centre takes 13 cats from England
- Published
A cat rescue group is bringing 13 cats to Jersey to help a centre in England that has become overwhelmed.
The island branch of Cat Action Trust 1977 has acted after a centre in Leeds faced making the felines homeless as there was no room for them there.
The trust said it would vaccinate, neuter and microchip all the cats before putting them up for adoption.
Jean Falk, from the local branch, said she already had islanders interested.
"I've actually got lots of people already booked in on Saturday to come to meet them and we'll be getting them into the best homes," she said.
"Because they're from a multi-cat household they're gonna go either in pairs or with an existing cat.
"I've got so many people interested, I don't expect them to be around too long."
Ms Falk said the rising cost of living had led to more cats - many of which were taken in during the Covid pandemic - ending up in shelters.
She said: "People did take in a lot of puppies and kittens, thinking it's wonderful but when they went back to work maybe they didn't have much time for them.
"All these centres already had lots of animals looking for homes and lots of the centres cannot take cats in."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.