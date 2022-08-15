Jersey farmers told to prepare for bird flu restrictions
Poultry keepers are being urged to keep their birds housed after a suspected bird flu outbreak in Jersey.
The government has asked keepers to separate their poultry from wild birds to stop the flu spreading further.
Willie Peggie, director of natural environment, said they should "prepare for mandatory housing restrictions" to be reintroduced.
Restrictions were first introduced in March after three cases were found, but they had been lifted in May.
A fourth avian influenza case was then detected in July in a dead gull.
Mr Peggie said that earlier this month an unconfirmed number of dead birds were found with avian influenza symptoms at a farm in St Peters.
"On examining the dead poultry, the clinical signs of the swelling of the head, blue discolouration of the comb and wattles, and the fact that the poultry appeared fine the previous day but mass mortalities were found the following morning, strongly suggests bird flu," he said.
Officials have sent samples to the UK for testing, with keepers asked to keep birds under a solid roof and to use disinfectant baths for footwear at entrances.
