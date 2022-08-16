Views sought on Jersey's cost of living mini-budget
Islanders are being asked for their views on the Government of Jersey's proposed cost of living mini-budget.
The Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel wants to find what extent the measures announced would address concerns.
Among the proposals is a 12% increase to income tax thresholds and a temporary 2% reduction in social security contributions.
Deputy Sam Mézec has urged people to say whether they think the changed will alleviate cost of living pressures.
The chair of the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel said: "Our short survey raises key questions which we hope will provide a well-rounded insight into how beneficial islanders see each of the measures to be.
"In light of the short timeframe in which we have to compile evidence for our report, we ask that anyone who wishes to share their views to please complete the survey before it closes two weeks today."
The survey is open until 10:00 BST on Monday 29 August and all responses will remain anonymous.
