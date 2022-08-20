Jersey student goes second-hand for sixth form wardrobe
- Published
A 16-year-old student has bought entirely second-hand clothes for her school sixth form wardrobe.
Freya Berry and other islanders have become aware of the impact fashion choices have on the environment.
Climate Jersey reported fashion as the third-largest manufacturing industry in the world, producing up to 10% of global carbon emissions.
Freya wanted to reduce her carbon footprint by buying used clothing for the new school year.
She said: "I was just kind of thinking it would be a good idea to get everything second-hand and instead of buying from all the online shops and everywhere from fast-fashion, just because it's better for the environment, it's cheaper and I can get some really cool things from charity shops."
Freya said the stigma around buying second-hand clothes has reduced.
"I think it'll be really good if more people came to charity shops because it is so cheap, and you're not spending loads and loads of money on stuff that you will wear once," she said.
Her mum Amanda Berry, HR manager for charity Acorn, said she was "super proud" of her daughter and the amount of young people buying used clothing.
She said: "I just think it's a really exciting trend that we are starting to see a lot more young people in not just Acorn but all the charity shops, and think it is a really positive thing that young people are considering the environment, also considering getting clothes that are really good value for money and getting something unique for their wardrobe.
"Young people are a lot more conscious about the environment which is a really positive thing, particularly clothing, the amount of clothing that does end up in landfill that's barely been worn or we get even brand new clothes that are donated that somebody's never worn."
