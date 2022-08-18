Jersey remembers first woman constable
- Published
Islanders are remembering Jersey's first woman constable Iris Le Feuvre MBE in special services.
Her funeral started at 11:00 BST at St Helier Methodist Centre, followed by a wake at St Lawrence Parish Hall.
Mrs Le Feuvre, who died on Tuesday 2 August, began her career in politics in 1978, serving as a deputy for St Lawrence and as a member of the States for 19 years.
She was the first woman to be elected as a constable in 1984.
She held the post in St Lawrence until 1999 and retired in 2000.
At the services, islanders were invited to share memories and asked to wear suffragette colours of green, purple and white.
Donations collected will go to the Brighter Futures charity, British Red Cross and Jersey Fire and Rescue Service.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.