Closer to home event held in St Brelade
An event is being held on Jersey where families can find out information about what is available in their community.
The government is hosting the event at the Communicare Centre in St Brelade on Saturday.
Organisations involved in working with children and families will be there as well as some free activities.
This event follows on from last month's Children's Day, which was set up following the publication of the Care Inquiry.
Paul McGinnety, director of local services, said: "Making sure our families and children are aware of the services that are available is really important."
He added: "We want to make sure we provide the opportunity for this to happen."
