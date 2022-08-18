Jersey students achieve high pass rate for exams
Jersey students achieved an overall pass rate of 98.9% in their A-levels.
Students returned to sitting exams for the first time since 2019 due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Minister for Children and Education Deputy Inna Gardiner congratulated Jersey pupils.
She said: "It is clear how hugely committed our island's students are to their education, and for many students it will have been the first time they have ever sat official exams.
"Education faced another challenging year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and it was fair and necessary that adaptations were made to this year's exam process to ensure that students were not disadvantaged."
Highlands College students achieved a 96% pass rate for their professional and technical qualifications.
Students at three colleges in Guernsey achieved a 100% pass rate in their A-level and BTEC exams.
Student Brogan said he felt "very, very happy" after he achieved the results he wanted, and student Gabrielle said she felt "top notch. I couldn't be feeling better".
Student Jess said she was a "bit overwhelmed I think because we didn't do exams during Covid, this is the first proper opening the results and seeing how all the hard work's paid off".
