Jersey DJ runs course to encourage female talent
By Georgina Barnes
BBC News Online
- Published
A local DJ is running a course to teach women how to mix music on decks to provide "new upcoming fresh female talent" to Jersey.
Laetitia Green, who DJs under the name Ana Crusis, hosted a female-led drum and bass event in July to provide a platform for female talent.
Since then, she has organised a scheme to show women the basics of DJing.
She said more than 10 women had signed up for the sessions.
Miss Green hoped her course would teach future performers how to keep their tracks in order, how to make memory queues and encourage them to follow their own style of DJing.
"Eventually they'll just pick it up and it'll become super easy, and once we have those foundations down then we move onto the fun part, which is mixing on the decks," she said.
"I think it's important that everyone kind of develops their own way of mixing how they want to do it, so I try to keep it as simple as possible."
'Keen to learn'
Ashleigh Maule, 25, saw Miss Green's scheme on social media and said "why not".
"I feel pretty nervous but also excited to learn," she said.
"Doing something like this is quite out my comfort zone but with my love for drum and bass, it will encourage me to continue to learn to mix."
Miss Green said she wanted her scheme to put more female DJs on the map in Jersey.
"I'm doing these events to grow the female community... I want it to purely give girls a platform to perform on which will then push them in the right direction to then get involved in other things that aren't all female," she said.
"I think in Jersey we're so behind that we need to have these all female line ups to get to the next stepping stone.
"This actually needs to happen to get to where we want to be in terms of being more gender balanced."
Miss Green said she cannot wait to "really push" the female scene at her next DJ event, planned for 2023 with all genres of music, ranging from house to drum and bass.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.