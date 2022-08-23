Some obesity rates in Jersey children rise
Some obesity rates in children have increased according to a report.
The Jersey Child Measurement Programme found the proportion of reception children classified as overweight or obese increased between 2018 and 2020 to 25%, after it remained at about 20% during the previous decade.
The report found more children living in St Helier were considered overweight or obese than those in rural areas.
Experts looked at the height and weight of children in reception and year six.
The government said the children were "measured during the school year with the programme running between September and August each year to coincide with the academic year".
The report said 33% of children classified as overweight or obese in year six had remained unchanged during the last 10 years, when based on the three-year rolling average.
In 2020/2021, children in year six living in rural areas (22%) and semi-urban areas (33%) were less likely to be overweight or obese than those living in urban areas (44%), the study found.
The report also found during the same period that a higher proportion (38%) of children who attended non-fee-paying schools in year six were overweight or obese compared to those attending fee-paying schools (24%).
It also noted the statistics were similar to England, where 41% of children in year six were categorised as overweight and obese.
