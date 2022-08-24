Water play area in Jersey closed to fix 'ongoing issues'
- Published
The water play area at Coronation Park in Jersey will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday to fix faults.
It comes after the park was closed earlier this month for maintenance to be carried out.
The Assistant Minister for Infrastructure Deputy Steve Ahier said the next closure was due to "ongoing issues".
He said engineers had been called back to the park and would spend two days fixing the problems.
"This is under the terms of the warranty and the engineers will spend Wednesday and Thursday on-island, working at the water play area to fix the faults. This means, unfortunately, the area will be closed on those two days," he said.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.