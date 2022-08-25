Jersey students collect GCSE results
Students across Jersey have collected their GCSE results and other level 2 qualifications.
It was the first time pupils sat external exams since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Government of Jersey said students had achieved higher results compared to those in England.
Deputy Inna Gardiner said it was "even more impressive considering the challenges they have faced over the past two years".
The States said overall 81.6% of GCSEs were graded at 4-9 (C and above), and 32% at the highest grades 7-9 (A/A*).
This is in comparison to England's overall figures of 73% of GCSEs graded at 4-9 and 26% at 7-9.
Deputy Inna Gardiner, Minister for Children and Education, said "I would also like to thank all of the teachers and parents, who have continued to support our young people through a difficult and disruptive period".
