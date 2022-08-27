Jersey Public Health issues advice on drug use
Jersey's Public Health has pledged to take the lead on tackling illegal drug use in a bid to "keep people safe".
Public Health advised islanders not to take drugs, but said it wanted to ensure people were "fully informed, look out for others, and seek help".
The government said it hoped the new approach would address issues surrounding substance use.
Drug use had changed and "therefore our approach to it must change", the Director of Public Health said.
Professor Peter Bradley said: "We have seen in other jurisdictions that the "drugs are bad" messages are not effective and that this new informed approach works.
"We are not condoning the use of illegal substances. What we would like to do is inform islanders and help people stay safe."
