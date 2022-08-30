New Channel Islands civil aviation director appointed
A new director of civil aviation has been appointed for the Channel Islands.
John Nicholas has taken on the "most senior aviation safety regulator" role covering Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney.
The job includes several regulatory responsibilities for Channel Islands controlled air space.
Mr Nicholas, who said he was "looking forward" to the new job, has been appointed as acting director for six months.
'Critical role'
In accordance with the Civil Aviation (Jersey) Law 2008, Jersey's Minister for External Relations, Deputy Philip Ozouf, and the States of Guernsey will then decide if they would like to extend Mr Nicholas' role for a further three years.
Mr Ozouf said: "He brings years of aviation safety and regulation experience to the office, and we wish him every success in this critical role."
Mr Nicholas said: "Having consulted on Channel Islands aviation safety projects previously, I am looking forward to working in the islands again.
"The existing teams in Jersey and Guernsey have done a great job in the absence of a full-time director and I look forward building on their work".
The States of Jersey said the role "comprises of several regulatory responsibilities for Channel Islands controlled air space, including legal powers that cover regulation of the Jersey, Guernsey, and Alderney airports; oversight of the technical approvals for any aircraft registered with the Guernsey and Jersey aircraft registries; and oversight of aviation security and meteorological services".
He will take up the post from mid-September
