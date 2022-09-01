Large fire at La Tourelle headland in Jersey
Six fire crews were sent to tackle a large headland fire in a remote location in Jersey.
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service received several calls about the fire near La Tourelle, at 20:35 (BST) on Wednesday.
The fire was "quickly surrounded" and the response reduced, a spokesperson said.
The service dealt with four additional reports of fire in St Helier, La Pulente, an area near La Haule, and Clos De Sables during the evening.
These incidents were dealt with by on-call teams, which Jersey Fire and Rescue said highlighted the "important role they play in keeping the island safe".
