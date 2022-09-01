"More affordable" alternative sought in hospital review
- Published
Work on a block of flats in St Helier has stopped while ministers decide whether Jersey's new hospital should be built over more than one development.
Ministers are reviewing the scheme, which was approved by the previous States Assembly, for a new General Hospital at Overdale.
They will review if a "more affordable and appropriate alternative" could be built.
Ministers aim to report back to the States Assembly by 20 October.
Work on a development of flats in Kensington Place has been stopped in case the government decides it should be the site of a second hospital.
The site's ownership will be transferred from property company Dandara to the government "in due course".
Ministers said they would not look at other potential locations as it would mean a hospital wouldn't be built "within the required timescales".
Jersey's Chief Minister Kristina Moore said the review would examine "various options".
"Care will be taken to ensure that the development incorporates provision of delivery space for an appropriate range of health and care service for Jersey, contributes to a 'whole system' of healthcare, addresses future care needs, is aligned to evidence-based models of care, and includes opportunities for innovation and digital methods of care delivery," she said.
Deputy Moore said the review was part of her 100 day action plan.
The review is due to focus on:
- The affordability of the current project
- Consider the state of the existing hospital and associated health and care facilities
- Consider measures being taken to "improve and transform" its health services
- Examine various options such as operational efficiency, cost and local economic impacts
The government said a new site assessment process was "not part of the review".
Minister for Infrastructure Deputy Tom Binet said plans could change to include two hospital buildings rather than one at Overdale.
"The complexity of the approach, requirements, timescale for delivery, cost and financing has meant that the project has seen a number of iterations, none of which have achieved the construction milestone of a modern, affordable, value for money, fit for purpose, and efficient hospital for Jersey," he said.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.