States of Jersey Police deputy chief officer retires
- Published
After 11 years with the States of Jersey Police, the deputy chief officer (DCO) has retired from the force.
DCO Stewart Gull has retired after 43 years in policing.
He was recognised for his services in the Queen's birthday honours in 2009, being awarded the Queens Police Medal.
He said it had been an honour to "work in many fulfilling policing roles" and "Jersey was and has been a most unexpected honour and privilege".
'Remarkable achievement'
He said: "Working as part of the leadership team during the last 11 years, working with many good partners, helping it grow and develop has been a real pleasure.
"My thanks go to everyone at States of Jersey Police and those key partners, thank you for everything each of you do, every day in serving this amazing diverse island community."
He joined the States of Jersey Police in 2011, moving from Suffolk Constabulary.
Chief Officer Robin Smith said: "His legacy, especially in States of Jersey Police, is there for all to see and he leaves us stronger and better.
"Over 43 years dedicated public service is a remarkable achievement and is testament to his commitment to public safety."
Mr Gull will be succeeded by Scott Hall, who is set to join the force in October.
