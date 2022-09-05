Jersey patient care survey begins after petition
A patient care survey has begun after a petition for an independent inspection of all health facilities was signed by more than 1,800 people.
The Jersey Care Commission (JCC) will carry out the survey to "ascertain islanders' experiences of care".
It will help the sector prepare ahead of the amendment of the regulation of care law.
JCC's Chief Inspector said it would give it a "better understanding" of the current care provided by the sector.
Becky Sherrington said: "It will help us to understand what is good about the care that has been provided and whether any improvements are needed, from a user's perspective, in preparation for the regulation of care law expanding."
The amendment aims to "bring hospital services within scope of regulation".
Remain anonymous
More than 4,000 islanders who have received care within the Heath and Social care sector, including the hospital, maternity and community mental health services in the past three months will receive the survey by post.
"The contributions made by those completing the survey will give us a better understanding of the care currently being provided in the Health and Social care Department, which will help us to prepare for future inspections," Ms Sherrington said.
The JCC said islanders who participate in the survey will remain anonymous, unaffecting their care and keeping their information confidential.
It said a full report of the findings would be published once gathered.
