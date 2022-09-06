Jersey horticultural project receives £40,000 donation
A Jersey horticultural project has received £40,000 in sponsorship.
Grow Jersey supports islanders experiencing food poverty by providing them with fresh grown fruit and vegetables.
It said the funding from Lloyds Bank International would help the project expand its services and buy "much needed machinery".
Co-founder of Grow Andrew Le Seelleur said its initiative would continue to improve "lives within our community".
He said: "We can only achieve our vision through effective partnerships and we are thrilled that Lloyds Bank have chosen to support Grow in this manner."
The community organisation was formed by Thrive Jersey, which collaborates with St Helier parish and the Good Jersey Life.
It educates islanders on issues including climate emergency, biodiversity loss and responsible soil management.
Funding will go towards an electric vehicle, which will be used for "those who would find it difficult to manoeuvre" around and to move large quantities of compost or mulch around its site.
Co-founder of Grow Sheena Brockie said: "The project has sustainability at its core, growing food for the community using regenerative land management practices, improving soil and wildlife biodiversity whilst providing that all-important nature connection, a green lifeline to many people while combatting loneliness and isolation, especially post Covid."
