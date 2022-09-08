Jersey International Air Show set to go ahead but some acts cancelled
The Jersey International Air Show is set to go ahead later but weather concerns have cancelled some displays.
Organisers said on social media pages that the weather had already cancelled a "number of our acts".
The event was fully cancelled in 2021 due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus among islanders.
Organisers say the event is still set to go ahead, with displays from the Catalina, Pitts Special and the RAF Red Arrow set to begin at 14:20 BST.
Weather caused issue to a number of our acts, which will likely be cancelled. Update on this to follow.#JIAD22
The one-day event, across St Aubin's bay, will not include a static display due to rising costs and a lower budget.
Organiser Mike Higgins said his budget for this year's event was £80,000 less than it had been in previous years.
"Aviation fuel, jet fuel, it's 50% higher than it was last year and, to be quite frank, we just couldn't afford it with the reduced funding we've got this year.
"I couldn't justify paying the money out for a few jets," he said.
