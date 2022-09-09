Queen honoured with 96-gun salute in Jersey
- Published
A 96-gun salute has taken place to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Her Majesty passed away peacefully on Thursday aged 96 at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, after 70 years of service to the Crown.
The salute took place at Glacis Field, Fort Regent, joining hundreds of other salutes across the UK.
A total of 96 rounds were fired by the 1781 Jersey Militia at 10-second intervals from 13:00 BST, to symbolise each year of the Queen's life.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.