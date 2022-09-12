Jersey confirms bank holiday for Queen's funeral
- Published
Jersey's government has confirmed a bank holiday will be held for the Queen's funeral.
Buckingham Palace announced the state funeral would take place on Monday 19 September.
The Queen died on Thursday at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.
States members agreed it would follow the UK by giving islanders the day to watch the funeral and mourn the loss of Her Majesty.
The proposal was passed during Sunday's special States meeting on Sunday for the proclamation of King Charles III.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.