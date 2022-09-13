Jersey plan for state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Parish and public halls will open to islanders to watch the state funeral of Her Majesty The Queen.
The funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11:00 BST on Monday 19 September.
The bailiff of Jersey has asked shops and licensed establishments to remain open for the funeral to allow people to watch the televised event.
Mr Le Cocq said islanders were invited to join together and pay their respects to the late Sovereign across Jersey.
He said: "Given the rare occasion of the state funeral of Her Late Majesty it is entirely fitting that the States Assembly has approved a bank holiday so that we may pay our respects to our late sovereign.
"I am mindful that, with such short notice, there will invariably be an impact on commerce in the island and I ask organisations who may remain open to operate with respect for the occasion."
Sir Timothy Le Cocq will attend the funeral as acting Lieutenant Governor, alongside Guernsey's Lieutenant Governor General Richard Cripwell.
Books of condolence will remain open until Friday 16 September at the Royal Court, the lieutenant governor's office and all parish and public halls.
More details will be released regarding the thanksgiving service set to take place on Saturday.
Islanders have been asked to join the national one-minute silence on Sunday 18 September at 20:00 BST to "mourn and reflect" the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.
