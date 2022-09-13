Jersey head teacher recalls Queen's visit to school
- Published
A former Jersey head teacher has recalled memories of the Queen's visit to her school.
Simone Kennett was head of Jersey College for Girls when the Queen officially opened the school's new building in 2001.
Mrs Kennett said the monarch signed the school's visitor book and spent time talking to pupils.
The teacher recalled the Queen said they had a "beautiful school" and she had "really enjoyed this visit".
Mrs Kennett added: "She made you feel as if you were important at that moment in her life.
"The students did the college proud and it was a successful visit."
Mrs Kennett also recalled a light-hearted moment during the monarch's visit.
During a tour, she said the Queen stamped her foot on the school's front terrace and said: "This is hollow."
"I said, 'Yes, Your Majesty, and if Your Majesty continues to bounce up and down she will find herself sitting in Home Economics,' and she absolutely roared with laughter," Mrs Kennett recalled.
The Queen visited the island six times during her 70-year reign.
During her visit in 2001, the Queen attended a sitting of the States Assembly and the Royal Court in Howard Davis Park before officially opening Jersey College for Girls and the Royal Jersey Agricultural and Horticultural Society premises in Trinity.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.