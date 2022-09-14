Jersey police officers support Met with Queen's funeral
- Published
Eight police officers from Jersey have travelled to the UK to help police Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday.
An inspector, sergeant and six police constables have travelled to support the Metropolitan Police in London.
A further three officers will be sent to London on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the force said it was an "honour and a privilege" to represent the island at "the largest policing operation ever seen in London".
Chief Officer Robin Smith said: "When appointed, police officers give an oath to faithfully serve Her Majesty, her heirs and her successors and I know it will be an enormous honour for those officers to represent the States of Jersey Police."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.