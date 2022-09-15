Firefighters tackle St Brelade house blaze
- Published
The occupants of a house in St Brelade escaped a fire after they were alerted by their smoke detector.
Some 19 firefighters were called to the large blaze which broke out just after 18:00 BST on Wednesday.
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service attended the fire, on La Route Des Camps, responding with two fire engines.
Two further fire engines from the island's western fire station and a bulk water carrier from St Helier were also sent to tackle the blaze.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Due to the severity of fire damage, crews were unable to isolate the electricity supply so Jersey Electricity was called to disconnect the main electricity supply to the road.
Acting Watch Commander Paul Brown highlighted the importance of islanders installing working smoke detectors.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.