Islands' States members to attend Queen lying-in-state
Jersey and Guernsey representatives have been invited to Westminster Hall to view Her Majesty lying in state.
Jersey's chief minister, alongside four other senior States members, will attend Westminster Hall on Saturday at about 18:00 BST.
The Lieutenant-Governor of Guernsey will pay his respects with the bailiff and chief minister.
Jersey Chief Minister Kristina Moore said the delegation would pay its respects on behalf of the island.
"It will be a great honour to attend the lying-in-state of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, along with my colleagues, as a final mark of respect on behalf of the island to an outstanding monarch and Duke of Normandy," she said.
Thousands of people have queued to pay their respects to the former monarch, who died peacefully in Scotland after 70 years of service to the Crown.
Attending alongside Jersey's chief minister is deputy chief minister Deputy Kirsten Morel, chair of the privileges and procedures committee Constable Karen Shenton Stone, president of the scrutiny liaison committee Deputy Sam Mézec and chair of the Comité des Connétables Constable Mike Jackson.
The Lieutenant-Governor of Guernsey, Lieutenant General Richard Cripwell, the Bailiff of Guernsey Richard McMahon and Chief Minister Deputy Peter Ferbrache will represent the Bailiwick.
The Queen's lying-in-state will continue 24 hours a day until 06:30 BST on Monday - the day of the funeral.
Jersey's Bailiff Sir Timothy Le Cocq will attend the funeral as acting lieutenant governor, alongside Guernsey's Lieutenant Governor General Richard Cripwell.
