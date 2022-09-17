Islands hold services of remembrance for Queen
The Channel Islands will hold services of remembrance for Queen Elizabeth II.
The Dean of Jersey will hold a service of prayer and thanksgiving at St Helier Parish Church from 10:00 BST.
The service in Guernsey will be held at the Town Church at 11:30, with islanders advised to arrive from 10:45 with seats allocated on a first come, first served basis.
Guernsey's Dean Tim Barker said the service would honour Britain's longest serving sovereign.
He said: "There's no other public figure like the Queen... there is that sense in which, because she's been part of our lives throughout our lives, we know bits of her and I will do my best to add something to that which I hope will help us as a bailiwick to remember and to give thanks for a life well lived of a quite remarkable person."
Islanders are invited to both services, which will also be livestreamed on government social media platforms.
In Alderney, islanders have been invited to a thanksgiving service at St Anne's Church from 11:30.
