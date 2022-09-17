Islands hold services of remembrance for Queen

Queen Elizabeth smiles as she greets well wishers on her 90th birthday during a walkabout in Windsor, west of LondonReuters
Jersey and the Bailiwick of Guernsey will hold services of remembrance for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

The Channel Islands will hold services of remembrance for Queen Elizabeth II.

The Dean of Jersey will hold a service of prayer and thanksgiving at St Helier Parish Church from 10:00 BST.

The service in Guernsey will be held at the Town Church at 11:30, with islanders advised to arrive from 10:45 with seats allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Guernsey's Dean Tim Barker said the service would honour Britain's longest serving sovereign.

He said: "There's no other public figure like the Queen... there is that sense in which, because she's been part of our lives throughout our lives, we know bits of her and I will do my best to add something to that which I hope will help us as a bailiwick to remember and to give thanks for a life well lived of a quite remarkable person."

Islanders are invited to both services, which will also be livestreamed on government social media platforms.

In Alderney, islanders have been invited to a thanksgiving service at St Anne's Church from 11:30.

