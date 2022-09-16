Three generations of Guernsey family reflects on Queen
A Guernsey family of three generations has shared their memories of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
They said attending the proclamation of the King as a family was an experience they would not forget.
Michael Ward and his son-in-law, Martin Browning, served in the RAF and "swore loyalty to the Queen" during their time in service.
Mr Ward remembered when Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II in 1952.
He said: "When the Queen was crowned, I was up in Dumphrey's in RAF regiment uniform.
"If I'd been called up two weeks earlier, I would have been one of those of the regiment lining the coronation route.
"Having joined the forces, I had to swear loyalty to the Queen, which I did, and I've always maintained that loyalty, now my loyal transfers to the new King."
'A huge presence'
Grandparent Diane Ward remembered the Queen's visits to the island, notably realising "how small" in height Her Majesty was in real life.
She said: "I do remember us lining up on Cambridge Park with the school to see the cars go past, and to see the Queen and Prince Philip.
"I think one of the surprising things was always how small she was, because when you actually saw her, she had a huge presence."
Eleanor Browning, Mr and Mrs Ward's daughter and mother to Christine and Samantha, held the Royal Standard on behalf of the Guernsey Association of Royal Navy, Royal Marines and Merchant Navy.
She said being able to attend the proclamation together in Guernsey was "wonderful".
"On Sunday, I think it was wonderful for us all to be able to be at the proclamation of the King, so to go along and show support from all different generations as a family I think was very nice," she said.
Her husband Martin Browning said Her Majesty had served "right until the very end".
He said of his military service, it had "always been the same Commander-in-Chief, the Queen, all the way through, I've never known any other monarch until now".
His daughter, Christine, said she thought the Queen was "definitely very inspiring".
"I think she served her reign well, she did what she said she would early on in her life, she said she'd serve you until the end," she said.
Her sister, Samantha, was one of the girl guides handing out leaflets for the proclamation in St Peter Port.
She said her school had held an assembly the day after Her Majesty's death.
"We had an assembly about why she's so important and we all sang at the end to God Save the King," she said.
"I think she was a very important role model, she still is."
Mr Ward said after 70 years, it was "a bit strange last weekend once again singing God Save the King".
