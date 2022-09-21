Deputy chief officer appointed for Jersey police
- Published
A new deputy chief officer has been appointed in Jersey.
The minister for home affairs has appointed Scott Hall, who is currently chief of staff at Northumbria Police and has more than 30 years of policing experience.
He will replace Stewart Gull QPM who retired last week.
Deputy Helen Miles said: "Mr Hall is a skilled and knowledgeable officer with a wealth of experience."
"I am confident he has the ability to meet the challenges and opportunities that the role of Deputy Chief Officer in the States of Jersey Police will bring."
He has spent the last 10 years in strategic roles, operating at senior management and executive team level.
Mr Hall is a qualified Strategic Firearms Commander and Gold Public Order Public Safety Commander.
He has overseen the policing response in relation to numerous firearm operations and many large-scale public events and protests.
He said: "It is a genuine privilege to have been offered this post and I intend to maintain the very highest of standards of policing while working as member of the States of Jersey Police, and ensure the delivery of an outstanding service to the people of Jersey."
Chief Officer Robin Smith added: "Scott is an experienced and highly skilled senior police officer and I'm delighted to welcome him to our senior management team.
"He is hugely knowledgeable in all policing roles and will be instrumental in strategic decision making within the force."
Mr Hall is due to begin his role on Monday 17 October.