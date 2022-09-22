Rise in the number of annual deaths in Jersey
- Published
A rise in deaths linked to dementia and Alzheimer's disease was part of an overall increase in Jersey's mortality rate last year.
The annual mortality report recorded 820 deaths in 2021, a 9% rise on the 750 deaths recorded in 2020.
The report said cancers and circulatory diseases, such as stroke, remained the leading two causes of death last year, accounting for 58% of fatalities.
Alzheimer's and dementia accounted for about 10% of fatalities in 2021.
According to the figures, the illnesses caused 80 deaths in 2021, compared with 50 deaths in 2020.
Flu and pneumonia and a range of chronic lower respiratory diseases were among the other illnesses that showed increases.
Covid-related deaths fell slightly to account for 4% of fatalities in 2021, compared with 7% in 2020.
The island's average age at death in 2021 was 79, the same as the year before.
Minister for Health and Social Services Karen Wilson said: "We know from the evidence that by adopting positive healthy living behaviours, islanders will enjoy more opportunities to live longer and healthier lives."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.