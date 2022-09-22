Government asks opinions of young people
- Published
The government has launched a survey to involve children and young people in its future decisions.
It has asked young people and those who work with them, including carers and head teachers, to help create the first Participations Standards for Jersey.
The involvement of young people in decision making has come from the Chief Ministers 100 day plan.
The Minister for Children and Education said their participation would go "beyond just giving them a voice".
Deputy Inna Gardiner said: "It involves children and young people being actively listened to and supported to express their views, it is a process that included children and young people from start to finish.
"Once these participation standards are agreed, it means that any area of government as well as charities and services, that wants to involve children and young people will have the tools to do so effectively and meaningfully."
The standards will detail how the government will ensure when it communicates with younger islanders, it does so "effectively".
It said young islanders had "already taken a lead" in the creation of the Participation Standards through workshops focusing on how the government could achieve "good participation".
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.